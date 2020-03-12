Tri-County Health Officials Answer Questions About Coronavirus as a Pandemic in 10 Colorado Counties

Colorado's largest local public health agency Tri-County Health held a "virtual town hall,quot; for the 1.5 million people in the eastern metropolitan area on Wednesday night to answer questions and provide answers about the new Rapidly spreading coronavirus, as the state's case load rose above 30)

Questions ranged from how the coronavirus compares to the common flu virus, whether someone infected once can get it again, and whether a home test kit might be available soon.

"I wouldn't expect it any time soon," Tri-County chief executive Dr. John Douglas said of a home test. "Maybe in the future, but certainly not now."

Douglas spoke from his home via video link, suspicious of a cough that developed earlier in the day when he and his Tri-County colleagues emphasized keeping a distance between yourself and others in the face of possible illness.

Joined by the transmission were Tri-County medical epidemiologist Dr. Bernadette Ann Albanese, and director of emergency preparedness, response and surveillance for communicable diseases, Michele Askenazi.

Of the three counties in the city council call Wednesday, only Adams has yet to report a case of coronavirus. Douglas County had one of the first two reported cases in Colorado, dating to March 5. This week, Arapahoe County released its first case of coronavirus. It has a total of three cases.

Wednesday's city hall could be seen on multi-county websites, Facebook pages, and YouTube accounts. There was no immediate data available on how many people tuned in.

Albanese told viewers that washing hands regularly, cleaning surfaces, and staying at least six feet away from someone who coughs and sneezes is vital to slowing the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"We need to change the social norm on hygiene," he said. "This disease spreads from person to person. We have to break that chain of spread. "

As a sign of how fast events moved in the shadow of the global pandemic, the start of city hall was delayed several minutes to make room for a White House speech on President Donald Trump's virus. Then, during the broadcast, news that actor Tom Hanks had contracted coronavirus and that the National Basketball Association had suspended his season broke.

On Wednesday, another 16 people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Colorado, bringing the number of people infected with the life-threatening virus to 33 in the state. The new cases mark the first sign of COVID-19 "limited community spread,quot; in Colorado, state health officials said.

Governor Jared Polis urged people over the age of 60 and people with underlying health problems to avoid traveling to the country of Colorado and to avoid attending large-scale community meetings. Concern for Colorado's mountainous cities comes after nine of the state's cases were confirmed among Australians visiting Aspen, plus four in Eagle County and one in Summit County.

A @DENAirport The city employee received an alleged positive test for COVID-19 at the state lab. This test must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention @CDC. pic.twitter.com/yGtJLJVRTO – Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 11, 2020

Despite the governor's warning to seniors, Douglas offered some reassurance in that note during town hall, which was held at Douglas County headquarters in Castle Rock.

"It is by no means universally fatal in older people," said Douglas.

He cited statistics that for 50-year-olds, there is only a 1.5% COVID-19 death rate. That goes up to 3.5% for those in their 60s and 8% for those in their 70s. For people in the 80s, COVID-19 has a 15% death rate, the doctor said.

"This is not uniformly fatal," he said.

Albanese, the Tri-County epidemiologist, added another hopeful observation on Wednesday, saying that so far COVID-19 appears to be a disease and that it has become a disease when it comes to an individual who infects it.

"It appears to be a one-time illness, at least in the time period we are looking at right now," he said.

Douglas was unable to give a firm answer to a question about whether the coronavirus would become extinct only as the weather warms, as is typical with other flu viruses.

"We would love for that to happen, but we don't trust it," he said.

He also said that it is too early to know whether the coronavirus will reoccur with the next flu season or disappear as SARS did.

"The hope that it will go away is unproven," Douglas said.

