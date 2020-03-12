Travel ban on European coronavirus leads to chaos at Paris airport

Concerned about missing what appeared to be an imminent deadline to return home, we began searching for new tickets, without having canceled the old ones. It was immediately obvious that, less than an hour after Trump's pronouncement, swarms of other anxious travelers were trying to do the same. We clicked on an airfare, only to find that "it was no longer available." It was like trying to catch a firefly that hovered before you for a moment and then went out before you could grab it.

What remained were increasingly bizarre flights [31-hour hikes on airlines we've never heard of] and a handful of very expensive flights. Cheap same-day tickets from Paris to New York appeared for thousands of dollars each. Because my credit card travel benefit has a 24-hour cancellation policy, I took the step and used it to purchase two basic one-way tickets that combined cost more than $ 5,000. We rationalized the cost by thinking that if we could eventually get a better deal by exchanging our original tickets, we could still get our money back for these new ones.

As soon as I hit the "buy,quot; button, an update appeared on CNN: President Trump's travel ban do not after all, they cover Americans in Europe, only foreigners. Whipsawed, we rushed to cancel the tickets we had just bought, and quickly found it impossible. Online cancellation options were either unavailable or not working, and the airline's wait time for callers was now up to six hours. And my credit card customer service line played music for two hours before going offline.

We decided on one last move: getting to the airport and trying to cancel, in person, through a ticket agent. We packed up, assuming that if our scheme didn't work, we'd have to decide on the spot whether to take the flight and get it over with. A 45-minute ride on Uber later, we were at Charles de Gaulle Airport, looking at an impossibly long line of passengers pleading with the agreed-upon ticket agents for help. It was obvious that in the hours it would take to finally get to the customer service desk, our flight would be gone.