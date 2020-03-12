Transient sleeper beaten and killed at the end of the Los Alamitos police chase – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A homeless person was killed Thursday after being hit by a car that was leading the police in a chase in Los Alamitos.

Cypress police chased him at approximately midnight after trying to stop the car, which was suspected of being involved in a hit and run.

The homeless person was sleeping outside the pharmacy when the suspect hit the transient, then crashed into C,amp;H Pharmacy on Katella Avenue.

The driver and passenger were arrested. The identity of the transitory has not been revealed.

The intersection of Katella Avenue and Bloomfield Street was closed for investigation of the fatal accident.