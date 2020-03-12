Total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota jumps to 9 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Health officials in Minnesota announced Thursday afternoon that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has nearly doubled, reaching a total of nine.

The new cases are in Dakota, Hennepin and Stearns counties. Details about the affected people remain unknown.

%MINIFYHTML6b6e57c42ae461e8a2a1833b4056c01913% %MINIFYHTML6b6e57c42ae461e8a2a1833b4056c01914%

Five cases had previously been confirmed in Anoka, Carver, Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

%MINIFYHTML6b6e57c42ae461e8a2a1833b4056c01915% %MINIFYHTML6b6e57c42ae461e8a2a1833b4056c01916%

The Minnesota Department of Health says more than 300 people in the state have been screened for the virus.