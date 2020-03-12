Total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota jumps to 9 – Up News Info

Home Local News Total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota jumps to 9 – Up...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Health officials in Minnesota announced Thursday afternoon that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has nearly doubled, reaching a total of nine.

The new cases are in Dakota, Hennepin and Stearns counties. Details about the affected people remain unknown.

Five cases had previously been confirmed in Anoka, Carver, Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health says more than 300 people in the state have been screened for the virus.

