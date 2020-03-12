Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, test positive for coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak news

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter.

Hanks said he and Wilson, both 63, were screened in Australia, where he is working on a movie after they felt tired and sore with mild fevers.

"To get things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive," Hanks said in the tweet.

The movie star said he and Wilson would be "tested, watched, and isolated,quot; for as long as necessary.

The couple is the first major American celebrity known to have contracted COVID-19. The coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.

"It's not much more than a one-time-at-a-time approach, right? We will keep the world informed and up to date," Hanks tweeted.

Hanks had traveled to Australia to start filming an upcoming film about Elvis Presley. He's set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the Warner Bros. production.

"We have been informed that a member of our Elvis film company, which is currently in pre-production on The Gold Coast, Australia, tested positive for COVID-19," Warner Bros said in a statement.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have been in direct contact with the person.

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions worldwide," the study said.

The Warner Bros statement did not mention Hanks.

The actor stays on the Gold Coast in eastern Australia, which has one of the country's leading Hollywood studios and where filming will take place.

"The filming of the Elvis biopic has been closed. I understand it will be 14 days of quarantine and testing … our hearts go out to Tom and his wife," Tom Tate, Mayor of the Gold Coast, said at a press conference.

The couple's son Chet visited Instagram to say that he had spoken to his parents on the phone and that they were both fine and that there was no cause for concern.

"Yes, it's true, my parents contracted coronaviruses. Crazy people," he said in a video message. "They are not even that sick. They are not worried about it, they are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions."

Wilson appeared Monday on a chat show on the broadcast television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd. The network said employees who had been in contact with her would be screened for the coronavirus and quarantined for 14 days.

Hanks won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Philadelphia in 1994, in which he plays a man affected by AIDS, and Forrest Gump the following year. Wilson has appeared in films like Sleepless in Seattle and Runaway Bride.

The coronavirus has infected more than 121,000 people in 118 countries, while more than 4,300 people have died from the virus, according to a Reuters count.

In the United States, at least 37 people have died from respiratory disease.