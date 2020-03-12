Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Hollywood actor sent a rather optimistic statement to his Instagram page confirming the news:

"Hi folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills that came and went. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed around the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive, "he wrote.

