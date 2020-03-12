Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Hollywood actor sent a rather optimistic statement to his Instagram page confirming the news:

"Hi folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills that came and went. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed around the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive, "he wrote.

The Forrest Gump actor continued, "Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? "

The statement adds that they will keep people informed, asking supporters to watch out.