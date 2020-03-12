Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple was in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches, and mild fevers. "To get it right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive," said Hanks.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner said they will be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require."

"It's not much more than a one-time-at-a-time approach, is it?" Hanks added.

Hanks had been in Australia filming an untitled biographical film by Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, currently slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988. In 2013, Hanks revealed that he has type 2 diabetes.

Hanks also posted his message on social media with an image of a surgical glove in a trash can. He signed saying, "Take care!"

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

