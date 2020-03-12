Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share an update on coronavirus isolation

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they remain positive as they continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus.

A day after revealing that they had tested positive for COVID-19, the A-list couple returned to Instagram with a hopeful health update. (And let's be honest, we could all use a little hope today!)

"Hello friends," Tom captioned his lighthearted selfie. "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone at Down Under who takes such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and we are isolated, so we don't pass it on to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,quot; .

"We take it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events? There is no crying in baseball, "he concluded, referencing his iconic line of His own league.