Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share an update on coronavirus isolation

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they remain positive as they continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus.
A day after revealing that they had tested positive for COVID-19, the A-list couple returned to Instagram with a hopeful health update. (And let's be honest, we could all use a little hope today!)
"Hello friends," Tom captioned his lighthearted selfie. "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone at Down Under who takes such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and we are isolated, so we don't pass it on to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,quot; .
"We take it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events? There is no crying in baseball, "he concluded, referencing his iconic line of His own league.
Rita also thanked and wrote: "I am so grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. It means a lot and strengthens us."
Before being tested for COVID-19, Tom said that he and Rita experienced a myriad of symptoms including body aches, chills, and mild fevers. The couple was in Australia working on separate projects, where they will remain for the time being.
Tom's son, actor Colin HanksHe said in a shared statement Thursday that he is "sure,quot; about his forecast.
"We are very grateful for everyone's great support," Colin shared. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and they are doing well (and in a good mood) under the circumstances. Even though I am in Los Angeles and have not seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and I'm sure they will make a full recovery. "
