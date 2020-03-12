Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been quarantined in an Australian hospital due to the coronavirus

After revealing that they tested positive for the coronavirus, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were isolated in stable conditions at an Australian hospital. At the moment, the two-time Oscar winner is the most famous person on the planet to sign COVID-19, but his son, Chet, says fans shouldn't worry.

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, Hanks revealed on social media that he and Wilson had felt tired and achy, with colds and a mild fever.

"Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches, "Hanks said. “Rita had chills that came and went. Mild fevers too. To get it right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive. ”

According to Australian officials, Hanks and Wilson are receiving treatment at a hospital in Queensland, and state Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said they wish the couple "a very quick recovery."

He added that anyone who has been in contact with Hanks and Wilson in the past few days should be quarantined, but said fans who took selfies with the actor and his wife shouldn't panic.

The couple was in Australia because Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann in which he played the role of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Warner Bros. has confirmed that the film, which was originally scheduled for release in 2021, has suspended production.

Wilson had also performed in the country twice in the past few days, with one performance at the Sydney Opera House and one in Brisbane.

See this post on Instagram Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. Good now What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? We will keep the world published and updated. Take care! Hanx! A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on March 11, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. PDT

Hanks and Wilson's son Chet posted a video to Instagram after talking to his parents on the phone. He said that both Hanks and Wilson were "fine,quot; and insisted that the couple "was not worried."

"It is true that my parents contracted coronavirus. Crazy," Chet explained. "They are both in Australia right now because my dad was filming a movie there, but I just hung up on them. They are both fine. They're not even that sick. They don't care. "

Chet Hanks said his parents are not "stumbling,quot;, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions and not much to worry about. He also thanked the fans for their concern and added that everything "will be fine."

According to the World Health Organization, most people recover from the coronavirus, with mild cases that take two weeks and severe cases that take up to six weeks.



