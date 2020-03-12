Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are believed to have contracted coronaviruses in the United States. USA

WENN / Avalon

Queensland health department officials say the seven new cases they are dealing with, including the two Hollywood stars, traveled to Queensland with the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the USA. USA, according to Australian health officials.

The powerful Hollywood couple announced that they both had the virus on Thursday, March 12, and that they both traveled to Queensland, Australia, for the pre-production of director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film about Elvis presley.

Without naming the stars, Queensland health department officials said they believed that all the new cases they are dealing with, including Tom and Rita, both 63, originated from outside the US. USA

"At this stage we believe that all seven contracted the disease outside Australia and traveled to Queensland with the virus," an official said at a filmed press conference posted on Facebook. "Everyone is receiving fantastic care in Queensland hospitals."

A subsequent Facebook post stated that a 63-year-old man is "in isolation at Gold Coast Hospital in stable condition" after recently arriving from the United States, and that a woman who was his traveling companion is in a condition similar in the same hospital.

Their children Chet Hanks Y Colin Hanks I said the couple is fine, but the production of Elvis' biopic, in which Tom would play the rock legend's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, has closed, with the cast and crew sent home for wait for instructions.

A spokesperson for the film's studio, Warner Bros., has said they are working with local health officials to identify those who may be at risk of contracting the virus.

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk also advised those who may have been in close contact with the famous accessible stars to self-isolate and quarantine.