Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

The recent spread of the coronavirus around the world has really shocked everyone. The virus, which first originated in China, has conquered almost every corner of the world with new cases that are reported by the minute. Earlier today, popular Hollywood actor Tom Hanks went to social media and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
The Oscar-winning actor was in Australia filming for an untitled film based on the life of rock star Elvis Presley. Tom released a statement explaining that the two suffered from the symptoms for some time, so they decided to go ahead and get tested. Scroll down to read what they had to say.
Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. Good now What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? We will keep the world published and updated. Take care! Hanx!
We wish the actor and his wife a speedy recovery.
