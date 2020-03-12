Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

See this post on Instagram

Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. Good now What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? We will keep the world published and updated. Take care! Hanx!