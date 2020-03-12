Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson receive good wishes from many stars, including Reese Witherspoon, after testing positive for coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML9dc284e9e34e00760c5f7a5db6c7854911% %MINIFYHTML9dc284e9e34e00760c5f7a5db6c7854912%

As you may have heard, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and now other Hollywood stars are sending their support. That said, A-list members like Reese Witherspoon and Wilmer Valderrama sent heartfelt messages as the Hollywood couple continues to be quarantined.

As they face illness, it seems that they are surrounded by much love.

Many have been sending their good wishes after confirmation that Tom and his wife have been infected with the virus's COVID-19 chain.

The news was shared Wednesday afternoon by Tom, who told fans that he and Rita were filming a movie in Australia when they fell ill.

He also mentioned that they have been isolated to avoid transmitting the virus to other people while they recover.

Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. Good now What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? We will keep the world published and updated. Take care! Hanx!

It didn't take long for fans and other celebrities to gather around him.

Her close friend and Big Little Lies actress, Reese Witherspoon, wrote, "Please be careful."

Under the photo of a contamination container with a medical glove on top of a hazardous materials bag, Jack Black wrote: "Sending love."

Wilmer Valderrama left several encouraging emojis, including praying hands and hearts and also fist emojis, reminding them to be strong.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards commented, "Feel better ❤️."

Bachelor contestant Nick Viall also sent love through various emojis: ‘🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans, on the other hand, left a cheery, long message that lists Tom's incredible resume.

Oddly, he also jokingly included pollution on that list, writing: M DAMN TOM !!! You should always be the first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That was mine, damn it! Iciones 😂 curses get better soon bro. I love you tremendously Praying for you and your wife. "



