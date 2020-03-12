Together 33 years, separated by disabilities – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A Michigan couple is showing that sometimes love is really the strongest, regardless of age or distance.

Dallas and Amelia have shared their love for 33 years.

Both have different conditions, which forces them to stay in different assisted living centers.

Dallas lives in Standish and Amelia in Holly.

Once the nurses learned of their separation, they knew it was time to reunite them.

The couple was able to spend the day together during Amelia's visit.

The nurses say it was worth the time and price.

