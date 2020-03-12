Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins reveals main reason why fans can see her on Instagram

Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins has just revealed the reason why her fans can see her on Instagram. Check out what he posted on his social media account below.

‘If it wasn't for fashionnova, you probably wouldn't see me on insta … I'd say it's sad but, again, it's just an app. Enjoy the rest of your day in real life. "I love us fr @fashionnova fashionnovapartner," Zonnique wrote in her post.

The truth is, fans and followers don't see Zonnique too much on social media because she doesn't seem like the type of person to post all the time about what she's eating and where she's at.

Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter weighed in on the comments and said, "This caption is so kind of you."

Tip also had a few words to say to his daughter and said, "Prolific Baby Girl Message #ProudPops,quot; and Tiny Harris wrote this: "You know my son."

A follower said: ‘well cuteeee. Well, see you in the next post, sister. Enjoy your week, "and another fan posted this:" The first photo hit me with the Wind and Fire of Earth. "I love you very much."

A commenter wrote: & # 39; & # 39; If it weren't for these photos, they wouldn't see me at all & # 39; & # 39; it was a person! 😍 & # 39; and another sponsor also declared his love for Tiny's daughter: & # 39; That's why I love you girl! Just for you ".

Zonnique was also in the news a long time ago when she shared a photo on her social media account of a music studio, beating up for her fans that she is working on new music.

People have been asking him for this for a long time, and it seems that soon, his fans will receive what they have been asking for.

Zonnique also made sure to tell her fans that she had dyed her hair black.



