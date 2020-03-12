Tiger Roll & # 39; a little stiff & # 39; after the Cheltenham Festival race | Racing News

Tiger Roll was reported to be "a bit stiff,quot; but was otherwise fine after his encouraging run to finish second at Glenfarclas Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott's national double hero was a favorite on Wednesday to win the cross-country marathon for the third consecutive year under Keith Donoghue, and claim a fifth overall Festival success.

The 10-year-old boy proved to be no match for the huge and impressive French runner Easysland, and had to be dismounted shortly after the race, going straight to the racecourse stables instead of heading to the winner's compound.

But speaking after Samcro's exciting success at Marse Novices & # 39; Chase on Thursday in Cheltenham, Elliott said: "Tiger Roll was great this morning. He's a little stiff, but he's fine."

"He got very tired. Hopefully the next two weeks will go well and we will return to Aintree."

Tiger Roll is an 8-1 best-price favorite to emulate the great Red Rum with a third major national hit on April 4.