"This is not about basketball,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The world of NBA fans turned upside down on Wednesday night as concerns about the new coronavirus rapidly increased to the point of suspending the entire season.

No one was as vocal about his reaction as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after the NBA decision collapsed in the middle of a game at the American Airlines Center.

The league decided to suspend the season until further notice after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before the team game in Oklahoma City. That game was postponed just before the start of the game.

The decision left Cuban visibly stunned when television cameras captured his immediate reaction upon learning of the suspension during the Mavericks game against the Denver Nuggets. The teams were able to finish that game with the Mavericks coming out on top.

Cuban later said during a post-game press conference that he understood why a decision had to be made.

"This is people's lives at stake. It's not about basketball, it's not about the Mavericks … it's about a pandemic, a global pandemic where people's lives are at stake. I'm much more worried about my children and my mother, who is 82 years old and who talks to her and tells her to stay home when we play our next game. "

The NBA said it will use this time to determine how it will continue to go further. There was about a month left in the regular season.

The NBA's G League also suspended its season due to coronavirus concerns.

Cuban also said Wednesday night that he wants to establish a program to financially assist hourly game day employees at the American Airlines Center who will be forced to miss work due to the season suspension.