This hidden Google Maps trick helps protect you from the coronavirus – BGR

Google Maps has some useful features that can help users deal with the new coronavirus pandemic, including a built-in tool that will allow you to order food from within the app.

As long as restaurants support the feature, and while they're open for business, you can order your food directly from the navigation app.

Payment is also made from the application, so you don't even have to exchange money with the person making the delivery.

The coronavirus pandemic will eventually be defeated, but that won't happen soon unless we all abide by stricter rules. The best way to protect yourself against possible infection is to limit your interactions with other people and stay clean at all times. Wash your hands as often as possible after coming into contact with other people or objects that other people may have touched, and stay inside as much as you can. "Social distancing,quot; is a luxury that not everyone can afford if they have to go to work, school or other essential places. Even if you work from home, you will still have to leave the house to buy supplies and food, and there is no escape, even in a confinement. That is what is happening in Italy right now, where only supermarkets and pharmacies are open. Ordering online is also not without risks, you will still have to meet a dealer to get your stuff. That's a way to further limit your interactions with people, though, and Google Maps has a good trick you may not know that can help.

Google announced a few days ago a handy Google Maps update that will allow business owners to update their business listings with key information during the COVID-19 outbreak. What that means for regular Maps users is that they will know in advance if their favorite restaurant is open and if the changes apply to business hours.

But Maps already has another food-related feature that may come in handy during the new coronavirus outbreak: You can order food directly from the app. All you need to do is search for participating restaurants, tap the To buy online button that appears, select Delivery, and choose a delivery service. You will pay for everything found within the Maps application and you will only have to wait for the delivery person to bring the chosen meals.

The problem here is, of course, that you have to interact with that delivery person, but clips from China a few weeks ago showed how deliveries should work. The driver will drop the food at a designated spot near your home, then drive away and pick it up when you are gone. Remember to put all your food on the plate, discard the delivery containers, and then wash your hands well before eating.

The other problem is that restaurants will have to enforce strict rules and make sure that all staff are healthy. The clips from China also showed a solution for that. Deliveries during the confinement came with notes detailing the temperature readings for the person who prepared their food and for the person who delivered it, thus ensuring that none of them had a fever.

Cooking your own food sounds ideal in such cases, but that is not always possible. Deliveries may be the best option, assuming food-delivery restaurants take steps to ensure the health of their employees and customers. Not to mention, tidying up and continuing to spend money during the pandemic is one way to solve that other problem that comes hand in hand with the coronavirus outbreak, the impending global economic recession.

Returning to the Maps function, we will note that Google Maps is not the only Google application that can accept your delivery request. But Maps is definitely an excellent tool for finding places to eat, especially the type of restaurants that serve your favorite dishes. Ordering from restaurants seems like a no-brainer if you're already using the app to find new restaurants. The feature also works in Google Search, and the Google Assistant can even help you place orders. In addition, you can place your order online through Order food feature on this link.

The feature will work best in the US. But it could also work in other regions. A Google help page with more details about the feature is available at this link.

Image Source: XanderSt / Shutterstock