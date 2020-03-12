The state of Florida and the Clemson gangs are involved in a & # 39; war & # 39; of empty sandbands as ACC cancels tournament

%MINIFYHTML4a0e3b515b1f372a79ec3cbdd777312c11% %MINIFYHTML4a0e3b515b1f372a79ec3cbdd777312c12%

And the band kept playing.

While conference tournaments across the country were canceled mass On Thursday, two animation bands dedicated the music. The Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles arena gangs engaged in a friendly gang war in front of an audience of approximately 100 people in Greensboro, North Carolina, where fans were banned from entering the arena amid concerns over the coronavirus.

This is as strange as it gets. Conference tournaments across the country are being canceled as Clemson and Florida State are having a gang battle inside an empty arena in Greensboro.

It wasn't long after ACC rejected the tournament, adding the tournament's latest cancellation to the country. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC canceled their respective conference tournaments, with smaller tournaments following suit.

The Big East tournament quarterfinals started at the regularly scheduled time and was one of the only tournaments scheduled for the conference tournament season.

It's a weird, somewhat depressing moment, but thanks to the musicians for keeping it light in the face of adversity. Let's hear it for the band's geeks!