The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice in Caroline Manzo Beef: & # 39; I don't think she is a good person at all & # 39;

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey meeting, Teresa Giudice said she has no plans to reconcile with her former co-star Caroline Manzo, and even goes so far as to say that Caroline is not a "good person,quot;.

The couple was forced to film together on a separate project last year, and Teresa recounted their interaction, saying the two agreed to be civil for the event.

"I said, I'll be honest with you, 'I think you're a screwed up person,'" she said to Manzo through a three-way call. "You were a friend of mine, my sister-in-law, Kathy came to the show and you screwed me. It was all against me, I thought she was a shit person for doing that."

"I said, 'No matter what, you'll think you're right and I'll think I'm right, so we'll never get anywhere,'" he continued. "So I said, 'Let's do our job and get it over with, and that's what we did.'

But that's where the jokes ended. "I think he would not be a good person at all," Teresa said, rejecting any possibility of renewing their friendship.