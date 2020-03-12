The prisons of EE. USA They are woefully equipped to deal with the coronavirus | Prison

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has created a worldwide public health crisis, but its effect will be most devastating on some of the most vulnerable and powerless – those in our prisons.

As a deputy public defender who has practiced for more than 10 years in Riverside, California (where, as of today, they have at least two confirmed cases of coronavirus), I am among those on the front line.

I practice incompetence law, representing clients who have difficulty understanding legal procedures or are unable to assist an attorney with their case due to the severity of their mental illness or cognitive problems. These are the most powerless of all clients; sometimes they are so run down that they often can't even speak for them.

In addition to visiting clients who are in custody in county jails and state hospitals, I interact with my clients in court. I usually have a court two days a week and I can see up to 15 clients arrested in one day.

I am one of the five attorneys in my unit. The volume of cases that we handle is enormous. I am required to fully represent my clients, so I lean in and talk to them and explain the process to them and see how they are doing. They are chained and orange or red jumpsuits (red means they have a special classification) and are often scruffy.

My goal is always to represent you with integrity and grace, guiding you through a tense system.

Often, they have no idea what is happening to them. Then I must be both your advocate and your voice.

Frankly, I am terrified of how this coronavirus crisis will affect them.

The risk factors for inmates are clearly evident. Inmates are confined very close to each other and come from high risk communities. They have high rates of trauma, chronic illness, abuse, homelessness experience, and mental illness. These problems often result in crime, as they only search for a place to sleep or steal to eat or react to voices in their heads.

In addition, they have high rates of substance abuse and drug addiction (estimated by some to be 50 percent and poverty), to qualify for our services, they must be below the poverty line, making them particularly susceptible and vulnerable.

Once the coronavirus enters, the prisons will be a Petri dish for the spread of the virus. In fact, it has been reported that the virus is already suspected in some prisons.

While the media and government have focused almost exclusively on the high risk of coronavirus representing older people, it has not focused at all on people incarcerated in our state jails and county jails.

There are more than 2.3 million people detained in prisons, jails, and state psychiatric facilities in the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has put the death rate from coronavirus at 3.4 percent; it is likely to be higher for this group at risk. Therefore, we could be talking about a large number of infections and many deaths within prisons.

Prisoners are already at increased risk for respiratory infections, such as tuberculosis, which has been documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the flu. Tuberculosis is estimated to be 17 times more frequent and hepatitis C nine times more frequent among incarcerated people. About 40 percent of all incarcerated people have at least one chronic health condition, such as asthma or diabetes.

Poor nutrition and sanitation are also at stake; County jails and state prisons are notoriously dirty. This is something I have witnessed first hand: there is often no access to running water or adequate ventilation.

County jails are bad and even worse than jails when county funds run out, with no time outdoors for inmates. As a result, sometimes, our clients would prefer state prison. Prisons and prisons are also woefully understaffed, overcrowded, and in disrepair due to faulty air conditioners and a shortage of staff that creates security problems.

Overcrowding and understaffing are issues facing most, if not all, states – in Delaware, such issues led to the taking of the prison and the death of a prison guard in 2017.

Furthermore, many prisons and prisons lack sufficient medical care under normal circumstances, let alone in a possible pandemic. While funds have recently increased in certain areas, there are still complaints that resources are lacking.

Riverside County settled a lawsuit in 2015 alleging that it was unable to provide adequate care to inmates.

How local, state and federal authorities must react in times of crisis to address these risks and protect prisoners is not an easy question to answer. But finding an answer is crucial, especially in the United States, which has the world's largest prison population.

Such responses should come from the top down, from state governors, state and local officials and institutions, and the federal government (I'm not holding my breath on that).

One question is, should we release some inmates? It is not unthinkable; some countries are doing exactly that.

I have personally witnessed that these prisons are not prepared for any type of massive contagion. In fact, I was surprised when I visited a California county jail last week.

After arriving at the jail at 9 am, I went to wash my hands, but was dismayed to see that the toilet in the visiting center had no hand soap or disinfectant and that the toilet soap dispenser had a sign saying " the soap dispenser is broken. "

When I asked the deputy on duty, he said the problem was "the janitor's job,quot; and that he would report to the janitor in the afternoon. When I asked if I could bring my bottle of disinfectant inside for my contact visit, the officer informed me that it was not allowed. If the outdoor visitor center does not have soap or hand sanitizer, the image is unlikely to be better for the prisoners themselves; They may have nothing except, if they are lucky, a small bar of soap and perhaps water.

Once the virus enters the facility, as it surely will, it will spread like wildfire unless protective measures are taken.

In California, a new law passed in 2011, which allows prisoners to be transferred from state jails to county jails to decrease the prison population, has created a perfect storm in which this pandemic can flourish. This is because all the new law has done is create overcrowded and under-resourced prisons that are poorly equipped to handle the influx of inmates who stay for longer sentences. Prisons are poorly equipped because counties simply do not have the funds to house all inmates, who previously went to prison, as the prison was reserved for pretrial detention and parolees serving less than one year.

I am afraid that these institutions are not equipped to protect my clients. Prisons are routinely unable to address a client's health problems, such as diabetes and epilepsy, until either I or the court intervenes.

A court order is often needed to ensure that my clients see a doctor and I am fortunate to work in court with a judge dedicated to protecting safety and well-being.

The reality is that prisons simply cannot handle more stressors than they already have and the coronavirus could be the breaking point.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.