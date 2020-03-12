The Players: Nick Dougherty in English awaits at TPC Sawgrass | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML86c73ed9dc805a2814ace29ae6a3375111% %MINIFYHTML86c73ed9dc805a2814ace29ae6a3375112%





Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are among the English contenders in The Players

After Tyrrell Hatton's big win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Nick Dougherty is evaluating the chances of further success in English this week at The Players.

We knew Hatton's golf game was good enough to be able to play with the best, but his victory at Bay Hill last week was almost like an coming-of-age victory.

It was a tough win, in a tough place under those conditions, so it took a lot of it from him to do the job. Many people have questioned it over the years, but it has shown that it has what it takes to compete with the best.

Hatton is at number 22 in the world after his recent victory

The way he controlled his attitude on the golf course was very impressive, starting on Saturday when everyone started fighting. He bounced back very well from his double bogey in the ninth, which is something that could have had a ripple effect throughout his game earlier, but didn't on this occasion.

The same thing happened on Sunday, where he hung there brilliantly with both his golf game and his mental strength. The only thing that surprises me is that I was out of the back for two and a half months off, because you would expect a little rust after two and a half months off.

When you are a player you see someone win whom you think you can beat, you think 'Well, if he can do it, I can do it'. It's a very simple mindset and players think that way, so it will be interesting how he motivates his compatriots in the coming weeks.

Tommy Fleetwood You don't need to see Hatton's result to know that he can win on the PGA Tour, but it might be a bit annoying that we saw Hatton win here before he did.

Fleetwood is obviously playing very well in the past few months. He's playing great golf and his match until the end of last year, he won the Nedbank (Golf Challenge), pushing Jon Rahm to the finish at the DP World (Tour Championship) shows that his game is where it needs to be.

Fleetwood's lost cut last week was the first since the 2018 Open de France

He missed the cut last week, but it was just a week on a strange playing golf course and rough conditions, plus he fell behind almost winning and finishing third in the Honda Classic.

Even though he is Fleetwood and is so consistent, he goes unnoticed in this tournament because we are focusing on people like Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy.

He has an excellent TPC Sawgrass record and has the best hitting average here in the last decade, making it clearly a place he likes. He played well here last year and of all the interest of the English, he is the one I would endorse as the next English winner.

Matt Wallace he's the type of player who will look at Hatton's victory and think, "That should be me." He had an encouraging performance last week at Bay Hill, but there is an element of Wallace that he believes is not enough and that he is there to win.

Wallace won three times in 2018 but has not won since

Wallace works very hard on his game, his technique, and is terribly hard on himself. That's fine when you're playing well, because it's that fire that pushed you forward, but when sometimes it doesn't go well, sometimes it can make it difficult.

Going to bed with new equipment has been the big factor, as there is inevitably a change in feel and performance from what you have previously used. That's what I think has been holding him back, but I would suggest last week that he's starting to get back there.

I think he will play his best golf again and I think he will develop it again here: he finished 30th last year, which is good for his first appearance at Sawgrass.

Matt Fitzpatrick It will also be dangerous this week. His form is where he wants him to be, he has a great team around him, he is someone who should not be underestimated in big events.

He didn't get the world wins he could have wished for, but he got all those seconds last year and reaches the bottom of the top five at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fitzpatrick's last world victory was at the 2018 Omega European Masters

Sawgrass is a golf course where you have to drive it well and hit the fairways, which are two things that Fitzpatrick lives up to the best. He is not afraid and I can see that he is doing very well.

Justin Rose he's working very hard on his game, which unfortunately exists as we know it can be right now. He has missed three of his last four cuts, but no one will have an eyelid when he turns it on again.

We know what Rose is capable of and has that kind of game that you think will never be that far away. I don't think we are seeing someone who is dating, far from that, but there is some cleaning that needs to continue there.

Rose starts the week as world number 14

We know that there have been some issues with the team lately, so there is some level of discomfort with that. It's unclear how much clubs cost, but the fact that he's changing would suggest he needs to feel something different.

Watch the Players Championship all week live on the dedicated Sky Sports channel: Sky Sports The Players. Live coverage begins Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m.