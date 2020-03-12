The players: Hideki Matsuyama's 63 overshadowed by off-course events at Sawgrass | Golf News

Matsuyama ends the first day with a two-shot lead, and the remaining three rounds at Sawgrass will be played behind closed doors.





Hideki Matsuyama defied the uncertainty of shooting a 63 at TPC Sawgrass

Hideki Matsuyama's record of 63 was not enough to lift moderate spirits at TPC Sawgrass, as the coronavirus dominated the headlines in The Players Championship.

Matsuyama's sublime first starter, just the fifth of the first round 63 in tournament history, earned him a two-stroke lead on the field at the end of a surreal day at Ponte Vedra, where the PGA Tour flagship event will be closed. for viewers. for the remaining three rounds.

Rising star Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 65 on her debut at the event

After the championship started as scheduled, amid great uncertainty following the cancellation of a series of high-profile sporting events in the United States, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the tournament will be played until its conclusion on Sunday, but without the large crowds that do. This is one of the first weeks of the golf year.

Spectator suspension will remain in effect for the next four Tour events, assuming they are given the go-ahead, as action throughout the day was overshadowed by the global pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on sports schedules throughout the world.

Certainly, Matsuyama did his best to refocus inside the ropes amidst the dull atmosphere on the Stadium Field while taking advantage of the benign and early conditions to catch eight birdies and an eagle in his final hole, which earned him clubhouse leadership.

The Japanese ace made his intentions clear when, after starting on the tenth, he birdied his first four holes before making his only mistake of the day, blocking an ambitious second from hard day 16 to the water hazard to the right. .

He would limit damage to a bogey-six and soon returned to the bird trail in the second before picking up three in a row from the fifth, and Matsuyama nailed from 25 feet on the ninth green for the eagle that secured a two-shot lead over Harris English, tournament rookie Christiaan Bezuidenhout and 2017 champion Si Woo Kim.

"I have been working hard and I am very confident now in my swing," Matsuyama said after posting the first Thursday 63 since Jason Day four years ago. "Last week was a difficult week at Bay Hill, but today I made some putts and that seems to be the difference from the recent delay and that was really the catapult to have a good round today."

"It will be weird tomorrow. I think we will all have to go back to our college days to play without a gallery. But with that said, I know there are a lot of people watching TV and a lot of fans supporting us and so I will do my best."

Bezuidenhout was in contention at Bay Hill last week until a close 79 derailed his challenge, but the 25-year-old South African wasted little time in overcoming that disappointment with an impressive 65 of seven birdies that coincided with the Englishman's previous effort.

Kim managed a three-way tie for second when the lowest round of the afternoon session ended with her sixth birdie of the day in the ninth, while Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman were two strokes off the pace.

British and Irish presence at the top end of the standings was sparse, though a resurgent Graeme McDowell enjoyed a strong start with a 68, the former US Open champion, one of the large groups of players to return to a field without spectators. Friday at four under par.

Rory McIlroy rescued a 72 when he birdied the last three holes.

But Rory McIlroy will need something special over the next 54 holes to retain his title, though he did produce a glossy finish to repair damage from the first 15 erratic holes while working on the turn at 38 and fell to three over par when a One Hit. Wild start deep in the trees at 15 led to a double six bogey.

The world No. 1 lifted his spirits with a rise and fall from the front bunker to birdie 16 before turning two of his sweetest approaches of the day for more profit at 17 and 18, saving a respectable 72.

However, that left him three shots behind world number 2 Jon Rahm and two behind Brooks Koepka, who could replace McIlroy at the top of the world rankings if the Northern Irishman can't eliminate mistakes during what he promises to be. mysterious. Second round.