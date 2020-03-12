The Players: CT Pan Blames Coronavirus for Decision to Retire | Golf News





CT Pan Withdrew From The Players Due To Fears Of Coronavirus

CT Pan has revealed that his decision to withdraw from The Players Championship was due to fears of coronavirus.

Pan clearly disagreed with the PGA Tour choosing to continue on schedule with their flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, where the remaining three rounds will be played behind closed doors.

But the South Korean pulled out several hours before his 2.02 p.m. departure time. and tweeted: "We already left hours ago. We are not going to play."

He also suggested that he would be far from the only player to fold in a tweet, which he soon deleted, saying, "I'm probably the only one not playing. The same number as clubhouse, locker room, and dining room hand sanitizers."

Pan later released a more detailed explanation for his early departure and insisted that he was "exercising caution,quot; to protect himself and his wife from possible exposure to the virus.

"I chose to withdraw from The Players Championship because my wife and I want to protect ourselves from the risk of exposure to the coronavirus," he said. "We are fine and our families are fine.

"Our lifestyles are like a circus, traveling from one place to another. We believe this is the time to exercise caution when not playing this week."

Louis Oosthuizen was another withdrawal from the event, although the South African was struggling with a shoulder injury after playing the first seven holes in four-pair before returning to the clubhouse.