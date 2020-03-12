The number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy exceeds 1,000: live updates | News

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in Italy has increased in the past 24 hours by 189 to 1,016, an increase of 23 percent, the country's Civil Protection Agency said Thursday.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country most affected by the virus, increased to 15,113 from the previous 12,462, an increase of 21.7 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak as a pandemic when Italy tightened its strict quarantine and the United States imposed a ban on flights to Europe.

According to the WHO, more than 4,613 people died and more than 126,000 became infected worldwide. About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus.

The growing emergence of the coronavirus has caused the shares to fall into their worst losses in 30 years.

Investors continued to bail out in the US. The US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East amid travel restrictions and business closings, which are halting economies.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday March 13

23:55 GMT Thursday – A major Mexican university will suspend classes until further notice

Mexico's Universidad Tecnológica de Monterrey said Thursday that it would suspend all academic events and classes on its campuses from next week until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university, one of the most important in Mexico, said in a statement that the suspension would take effect on March 17. It would review the measures after the week of the Easter vacation, which ends April 12, the university added. .

Separately, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) said it would toughen preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, but had not yet suspended classes.

22:00 GMT on Thursday – Portugal orders the closure of schools and nightclubs due to coronavirus

On Thursday, the Portuguese government ordered the closure of all schools across the country starting Monday to contain the coronavirus epidemic until further evaluation on April 9, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a televised speech.

He also said that cruise passengers will not be able to disembark, except for those residing in Portugal. The country's nightclubs will remain closed and there will be capacity restrictions at the entrance to shopping centers and restaurants.

21:55 GMT Thursday: Belgian government says schools, restaurants and clubs will close due to coronavirus

The Belgian government ordered the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants and some stores due to the coronavirus, following decisions by France and other European countries to limit all but essential activities.

The measures will take effect from Friday at midnight Central European Time, and will last until April 3, although schools will be closed for five weeks, including during the Easter holidays, the press said in a press conference. Acting Prime Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes.

"There is no closure," Wilmes told reporters, stressing that supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open and that other stores will only be required to close on weekends. "We want to avoid the Italian situation and avoid blockades."

I am Ted Regency in kuala lumpur

