The MBS Crackdown: What Caused The Recent Arrest Of Saudi Royalty? The | News

Saudi Arabia's arrest of royalty and senior officials earlier this month has raised countless questions about what sparked the crackdown and whether it was after an attempted coup in the Saudi royal court.

To many observers, the arrests appeared to be Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) latest effort to consolidate power by targeting two of the royal family's most influential members, Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, King Salman's younger brother. and Mohammed bin Nayef. , the former crown prince and minister of the interior.

The two high-ranking members of the royal family were detained on Friday, according to the New York Times and other US media reports. There were no official comments from the Saudi authorities.

Saudi experts and observers, including sources with connections to the royal palace, told Al Jazeera that it was unclear if there had been a plot against MBS.

But what was evident, they said, was that Prince Mohammed, who has been tightening his power since he was appointed crown prince in 2017, felt increasingly threatened by his two main rivals: Prince Ahmed and Mohamed bin Nayef, the man that he replaced.

Apparently both alternative power centers or legitimate successors to the throne, his presence, and MBS's rejection as the future king, made him fear that other members of the royal family might unite around him.

Saudi analysts have questioned whether an attempted coup d'etat had occurred, in its traditional sense of an army takeover.

But an analyst said the arrests may have been the result of the discovery in recent months of a plot to remove Prince Mohammed.

Others pointed to King Salman's old age and possible ill health as a trigger, aggravated by the upcoming US elections and the possibility that US President Donald Trump, one of MBS's main international allies, will not be reelected.

Loyalty and compliance

A former aide to the late King Abdullah, who still has connections to the royal court, told Al Jazeera that the most important reason behind the crackdown was Prince Ahmed's refusal to swear allegiance to Prince Mohammed.

"King Salman has summoned Ahmed to the palace every year to convince him to accept the promotion of his son to the throne," said the former adviser, who wished to remain anonymous. "The last time this happened was last month.

"But Ahmed refused to give MBS (commitment allegiance) to MBS, saying the throne was his rightful place, based on his father's will."

He added: "Prince Mohammed feels that if he does not take the throne during Trump's reign, he will never have a chance."

Prince Ahmed was one of three members of the Loyalty Council, the royal body supporting the line of succession, to oppose the appointment of MBS as crown prince in place of his cousin Mohammed bin Nayef in 2017.

As the youngest of the seven Sudairi brothers, from whom King Salman also comes, Prince Ahmed, 78, has been seen as a legitimate successor to the throne. He has publicly criticized MBS's policies, including the role of the kingdom in Yemen.

Who was arrested in the Saudi crackdown?

Saad al-Faqih, a Saudi dissident and head of the Movement for Reform in Arabia, who described the culture of the coup attempts in Saudi Arabia as "non-existent,quot; due to the "scattered nature of the army and the intense surveillance of the Saudi royalty. " , confirmed the narrative.

"Prince Ahmed has been summoned twice to the royal court in recent months, in an attempt to compel him to accept MBS's rise to the throne. But he refused," Faqih said, adding that Prince Ahmed may also have been in conversation. with other members of the royal family, causing the latest crackdown.

"Ahmed may have been talking to his nephews about his rejection of MBS as king, looking for them to do the same. Although all his communication is monitored because he is under MBS surveillance, these conversations may have been regarded by the palace as a attempted coup or treason, "al-Faqih told Al Jazeera.

Al-Faqih added that Prince Mohammed "is concerned that if Trump does not win this year's election (he) will find less support because, apart from Trump, the US administration does not support him."

Even after charges were brought against MBS for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, Trump promised to remain a "firm partner,quot; of Saudi Arabia.

According to Glen Carl, a former US intelligence officer. USA And expert in the Saudi royal court, if the US administration. USA Change, Washington's approach to Saudi Arabia will likely change too.

"There will be more open pressure or possible isolation of MBS in international settings … and a change in policy to moderate some of Saudi Arabia's actions," Carl said, referring to regional conflicts, including the civil war in Yemen.

King Salman's health

A source, who spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, said the speculation sparked by a recent visit to the hospital by King Salman was "an emergency situation that forced MBS to take that move."

The arrests sparked widespread rumors that the 84-year-old king's health was failing, but state television aired videos of him accepting oaths of office for two new Saudi ambassadors and attending a weekly cabinet meeting.

"If the king has not been well, MBS must be nervous. He needs Ahmed's pledge of allegiance while the king is still alive. That is his only way to automatically ascend to the throne after the king's death," said the source.

Carl, the fThe American intelligence officer agreed: "Once the king dies, it becomes more difficult for MBS to take the throne because others may reply saying that the succession of tradition is different."

Who are the MBS rivals?

While Prince Ahmed is viewed by some as the rightful heir to the throne, Mohammed bin Nayef is another strong contender, regarded as a committed ally of the United States, a respected figure in the "war on terror,quot; and former interior minister. and crown prince.

"Nayef had good relations in the British and American intelligence services. He was a rival power … where there are not many power structures beyond MBS," said Carl.

"For the United States and the United Kingdom, Nayef was considered a good successor to the throne … (seeing) that Saudi policies were favorable to the United States and the United Kingdom in general (during his time as crown prince)", added.

According to Ali al-Ahmad, a Saudi scholar and expert on Saudi political affairs, Mohammed bin Nayef is not only a strong contender for the throne, but also has connections inside and outside the kingdom.

"There may have been a Nayef plot to get rid of MBS. Nayef is the most experienced security individual (in the kingdom) with strong allies and a patronage network," said Al-Ahmad.

"He also has the external support of former CIA officials … who are working with him and his aide to conspire against MBS."

Yayha Assiri, a Saudi dissident and former member of the Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force, told Al Jazeera that MBS's disapproval is not only in Saudi Arabia but also It is also growing abroad.

"Many forces both inside and outside the country do not want MBS," Assiri said.

"Whether they are members of the US administration or EU officials, everyone is concerned that MBS (as king) creates more instability in the region. He is reckless and dangerous because of his role in the war in Yemen, the blockade on Qatar, and the murder of Khashoggi.

"These actions make the allies want to find a replacement for him," he added.