The masked singer surprises fans with his most unexpected reveal yet – they won't believe who was rapping "Baby Got Back."

The masked singer He returned this week with Group C contestants, giving fans their first look at Night Angel, Bear, Rhino, Swan, Astronaut, and T-Rex. At the end of the last episode, fans shook themselves and the judges were absolutely speechless when they unmasked their latest celebrity.

Fans on social media call it the biggest reveal in the show's history, as judges Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong had no idea this was going to happen.

When they introduced the Bear into the clue pack, she said that throughout her life she had dealt with people who spoke "fake Bologna,quot; and did not know who he really was. She admitted that she was a "polarizing,quot; figure, but she simply wants the best for her "cubs." The package referenced hockey skates, potato chips, a packed house, and featured a calendar with a Saturday marked "live."

There was also a radio show in which the caller complained that the bear was "unbearable,quot;. He said it was time to get out of hibernation, and under the mask he found the courage to get out of his cave, stop hiding and face the world head-on. He ended by saying that tonight he was exercising his right to a murderous performance.

The bear proceeded to rap Baby got back from Sir Mix A Lot with new updated lyrics, and fans and judges danced and adored acting. Host Nick Cannon even said, "Bear activated it here." This person was obviously not a musician in any way, but they were having fun and showing a different side of their personality.

"Yes … I was behind the #BearMaskI LOVED singing on stage at The Masked Singer ~ it really was a blast (now that it's over!) Great to work with the BEST producers and crew, many of whom have been so good to our family for years. pic.twitter.com/BQkEFmYTaO – Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 12, 2020

After the performance, the judges were absolutely stumped. Jeong guessed it might be Tonya Harding because she thought it was someone with a damaged reputation, while McCarthy-Wahlberg picked up the full house rink and hockey skates, thinking it might be Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure.

Thicke thought that she could be a "funny lady,quot; who is a big star and also a mother, so she assumed Saturday night live alum Tina Fey.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Bear had the fewest votes and would be unmasked. The judges' final guesses were: Cameron-Bure (McCarthey-Wahlberg), Fey (Thicke), Christina Applegate (Scherzinger) and Jodie Sweetin (Jeong).

When the time came to take off the mask, Cannon almost lost it saying that it could be the most shocked thing that has ever been on the show. Turns out, Thicke was pretty close, as the bear was former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin! She said she chose the bear because it is from Alaska, it was part of her nickname while growing up, and she is known as a "bear mom,quot;.

McCarthy-Wahlberg said she was stunned beyond belief and told Palin that she "kicked her butt." Palin added that she appreciated The masked singer because they let her "exploit men,quot; by changing the lyrics and making the song about "men's butts,quot;. She admitted that it was the strangest thing she has ever done, but it is about fun and unity, and this is something our country needs right now.

In other news, Sarah Palin was in the masked singer and I really think you should see this. pic.twitter.com/KHubv68GM5 – j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 12, 2020

At the end of the episode, Palin rapped the entire song without her mask while Cannon danced next to her. Honestly, it is a must see. As Robin Thicke said, "Now I have seen everything."

The masked singer airs on Wednesday nights on Fox.



