The host of the NFL network explains perfectly what not to do in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML34ae06b0638de009e8db319191f39d9d11% %MINIFYHTML34ae06b0638de009e8db319191f39d9d12%

The NFL is reportedly discussing how to proceed with its offseason events, including the April 2020 NFL Draft, as the coronavirus pandemic wipes out the rest of the sports world. So the global health crisis was naturally a topic on Thursday on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," and host Kyle Brandt delivered a necessary speech amid an inconsistent, and in some cases troubling, social reaction to the virus.

%MINIFYHTML34ae06b0638de009e8db319191f39d9d13% %MINIFYHTML34ae06b0638de009e8db319191f39d9d14%

Brandt, a longtime producer and television personality who has appeared on the NFL Network since 2016, sees what he calls "a social pandemic,quot; associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML34ae06b0638de009e8db319191f39d9d15% %MINIFYHTML34ae06b0638de009e8db319191f39d9d16%

Introducing, The Brandt Rant:

MORE: Track Coronavirus Cancellations in Sports

When Brandt mentions those in the NBA and NCAA, he refers to the fact that professional and college basketball games have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season on Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. On Thursday ESPN reported that jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive.

As for the NCAA, the organization and its conferences continue with games being played without spectators, although there is increasing speculation that the NCAA 2020 Tournament could be canceled. Almost all other sports leagues currently in season have taken at least some form of preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus.

As for the NFL, which frankly is lucky not to be in season, CBS reported On Thursday that "most NFL employees will start working from home,quot; beginning Friday. The league has not restricted travel for team officials who are exploring draft prospects.

From Pro Football Talk: "The problem is that teams will resist imposing travel restrictions since other teams cannot. As for the prospect project, those who decline a visit may be concerned that one of the other players under consideration accept the invitation and in turn go up the draft ladder. That is why the league needs to step in with a clear policy that applies to all teams. If only one person who was present at one of the Pro Day trainings gives positive for coronavirus, how many others will get it? How many others will need to be quarantined? "

The steps being taken by the NBA, the NCAA, and other leagues / organizations, and probably soon the NFL, only amplify Brandt's point.

They know that there are significant dangers associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and their actions, especially with regard to loss of income, suggest that they have been informed of the importance of limiting the spread of the disease.

Don't be the person who chooses to ignore that importance.