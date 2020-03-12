The global tourism industry suffers an "unprecedented,quot; impact of coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML9dc284e9e34e00760c5f7a5db6c7854911% %MINIFYHTML9dc284e9e34e00760c5f7a5db6c7854912%

One sector of the global economy that is suffering greatly from the coronavirus pandemic is the tourism industry.

From tour guides to street vendors, everyone who relies on visitor spending is suffering losses.

Many people are canceling their travel plans as companies, from airlines to cafes to street vendors, feel the pain.

Andrew Chappelle of Al Jazeera reports.