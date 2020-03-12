The girls in class 5A and 4A Final Four felt "very, very strange,quot; with the crowns crowned by the coronavirus

The gang at Grill Works outside Portal 2 looked like a repair convention for Maytag, the loneliest souls in the zip code.

%MINIFYHTMLad64322ba1291a05c14550adaef538a211% %MINIFYHTMLad64322ba1291a05c14550adaef538a212%

"Sad," sighed the woman behind the counter. "It's sad."

The business was buzzing, okay. Humming a lullaby. After two-and-a-half hours and two Final Four semifinals for Class 4A girls at the Denver Coliseum, she said she served no more than 50 clients, at most.

"We'd have lines, normally," intervened the saleswoman over her right shoulder, waving a free hand to indicate a tail that would normally crawl down the hall. "We needed something here."

Lots of popcorn and gallons of soda remained relatively unloved and untouched. Meanwhile, staff at the Coliseum sprayed in and out of the restrooms and bounced off the door handle on Thursday. Spray and clean. Spray and clean. Repeat.

"It was really weird," said Sagrada Familia forward Tyler Whitlock.

With the cancellation of sporting events around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, CHSAA took the engagement approach with its boys and girls basketball championships: Officials limited Thursday crowds to the Final Four of 4A and 5A for girls with four free passes per player.

Mix friends and family with staff and staff, and attendance averaged around 200 customers per game in a 9,300-capacity building for basketball. Thursday night sessions at the 4A and 5A Final Four typically draw between 1,200-1,500 per game under normal conditions.

These certainly were not.

“Last year, it was full. It was a very different atmosphere, ”said Whitlock, whose Tigers advanced to face Mullen on Saturday in the 4A title game with a 38-31 victory over Green Mountain. “It felt very different since there were so many empty seats and everything. But our crowd showed up and it was fun. "

Because of their comparatively small sizes, those who surely attended as devils were not without spirit. Especially since swaths of them spent up to two hours locked in the cavernous concrete ring at the court level below the main court, generally the domain of CHSAA staff, players, coaches, administrators and a variety of members of the media.

To ease crowd-to-crowd contact, the organizers had guests check in at the player and staff entrance on the lower level. After being stamped, they lined up and were told to wait near the doors in the lower concrete ring. They were not allowed to enter the arena until the game taking place before them was over and the crowds for that competition had already cleared.

"We've been here since 5:15," said Jake Campbell, father of Grandview guard Libby Campbell, as the clock drew closer to a quarter to seven. "Of course, we can't see (the game continues), so we have to walk around a bit.

"It is what it is. I understand fear. Personally, I'm a little skeptical about the virus, but it's just me personally. But I also understand that it manifests itself in our (thoughts)."

At a table a few meters away, another stranger deep in the building, vendor Dave Kukulski, thought about the big picture. Based in Phoenix, his souvenir company Kukulski Brothers works at championship events in six states. He had logged more than four decades in the memories game and 17 different CHSAA basketball tournaments, but had never seen anything like Thursday.

"I don't envy CHSAA or anyone else," said Kukulski. "We really don't know who had (the virus) and who didn't, so we are hopeful that everything will turn out well." And I'm sure it will take a while (before) for it to level off. I have invested my heart and soul in this business, but it is not worth someone's life. "

Or someone's stomach growling, glued to the other side of the building.

"I heard there was an open concession," said Jake Campbell. "So I asked the young lady here:" How do I get there? "And she said," You can't. "