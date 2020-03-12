The Fed Seeks Meek Mill's Private Jet AGAIN!

Rapper Meek Mill has returned to fetch his private jet from the feds for the second time this week.

"Looking for the new plane,quot;, he posted on his live Instagram account. "Someone who calls them must look for drugs in us! That is an insult."

Meek's plane was searched Saturday, where he posted a video clip of the feds. It is unclear why they are looking for him so aggressively.

"How many times do you have to be wanted as a black man?" He said in the video posted on his social media on Saturday. "I'm telling you, 'The least you can do is give us an explanation to find us. You already know we're black, you're looking for us too much. All this shit, our bags must be ready. We just landed. in Miami to pick up food and gas. Now they are forcing us to remove all our bags. "