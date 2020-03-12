The Fall of OPEC + and the Age of Oil Price Wars | Russia

%MINIFYHTML131fab336ac13de3b753ee9f33bdfce311% %MINIFYHTML131fab336ac13de3b753ee9f33bdfce312%

For a time, it seemed that Russia and Saudi Arabia were building a strong new relationship based on common interests in the Middle East and the oil sector. In December 2016, the joint efforts of Riyadh and Moscow led to the signing of the Vienna Agreement between OPEC and 11 non-OPEC countries (10 now, when Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC in 2017), which aimed to decrease oil production to prevent falling oil prices and ensure its stability.

The initial six-month agreement was extended several times. It also led to the formation of a permanent forum-like structure, the so-called OPEC +, with its own letter signed in July 2019, which allowed participants to coordinate and adjust their production policies.

This format proved to be effective and achieved, at least temporarily, relatively high and stable oil prices. In December 2019, the agreement was extended until April 2020 and it was assumed that OPEC + would continue to leverage the market with production cuts beyond 2020.

Meanwhile, Russian and Saudi Arabian officials exchanged visits and signed various memoranda of understanding on political and economic issues.

What happened on March 6 surprised many, but not those who had been closely watching Russia. In Vienna, Saudi Arabia tried to push for further cuts in oil production to offset the drop in oil demand due to the coronavirus. Russia not only rejected the measure, but also Announced will no longer abide by previous cuts.

This basically led to the end of OPEC + policies of production cuts. His goal was reportedly to cause a drop in oil prices to hit US shale producers. The US, which continued to benefit from OPEC's production cuts by expanding its market share. A collapse in prices could put some of these producers out of business since fracking has a high cost of production.

This is an argument that Igor Sechin, the head of the Russian oil giant Rosneft and the main opponent of Russia's participation in OPEC +, has repeatedly made. In February 2019, he even put it in a official letter to President Vladimir Putin, claiming that the OPEC + agreement to reduce oil production was a "strategic threat,quot; and played into the hands of the United States.

Given that Shechin has opposed production cuts for a time, the question that arises is, why now? The answer has a lot to do with Russia's internal politics.

When Russia concluded the Vienna Agreement in 2016, the Russian leadership believed that it would help prepare the country for the Russian presidential elections in March 2018. Higher oil prices ensured the Kremlin's financial capacity to lead a successful electoral campaign.

In the run-up to the 2018 elections, it was important for the regime to demonstrate sound economic performance and to demonstrate that Putin was able to deliver on its promises of economic growth. Higher oil revenues helped lift the country out of the 2015-2016 economic recession and ensured stable economic performance until 2019.

It also allowed the regime to extend social security programs and postpone painful austerity measures until after the vote. Putin was able insurance another six-year period with a high enough turnout and a significantly high pass rate.

Since then, however, the political goals of the Russian regime have changed, requiring a different approach to cooperation with OPEC +. By 2020, the Russian authorities began preparations for the end of Putin's fourth term in office in 2024. This changed the regime's priorities, from meeting the needs of the general population to ensuring the sustainability of the Kremlin alliance with powerful tycoons, including those who control oil production that would ultimately be approved by a successor to Putin or an amendment. constitutional that allows him to remain in power for two more terms.

And not everyone was happy with Russia's participation in OPEC +. In February 2020, Sechin and Aleksandr Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft, again expressed their resistance to further production cuts under OPEC + as went against your production development plans.

Unlike most OPEC + countries whose oil production is largely concentrated in the hands of government-controlled national oil companies, Russian oil producers enjoy relative market freedom. Consequently, the Kremlin has to use more "carrots,quot; than "sticks,quot; to convince its companies to follow its decisions.

However, by the end of 2019, all existing "carrots,quot; had already been used. Providing more tax exemptions and financial support to Russian oil producers became economically unjustifiable, while all the potential loopholes in the Vienna Agreement that allowed Russian producers to justify their low compliance with OPEC + obligations as well had already been used.

At the same time, prior to the March meeting, the Kremlin's own perception of OPEC + has changed. It has been believed that the cartel is losing its ability to shape the global energy market due to increasing oversupply and the start of a global energy transition.

The Russian leadership finally accepted that the era of high oil prices is gone and will not return. This new attitude towards the future of oil prices is clearly reflected in the planning of the state budget that is based on the assumption of prices that fluctuate between $ 50 and $ 60 per barrel (bp) until 2036 at best. These figures may even be further reduced after Russia's decision to abandon OPEC +.

By 2021-2023, Russia's oil production will also likely begin to drop due to natural depletion of former oil fields and a lack of investment in development and exploration; Russia's output is projected to decline 11.4 million bpd to 6.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2036. It will try to do everything possible to prepare for this by developing new oil production projects, which is almost impossible under any OPEC + production commitment.

In this context, when Saudi Arabia proposed an additional cut of 1.5 mbpd over existing ones, there was no reason for Russia to accept it. He had already decided to pursue his own production strategy and no longer saw a reason to maintain his membership in OPEC +. Furthermore, Russia was not really convinced that such a cut would help stabilize the market given the slowdown in growth in oil demand from 1.1m bpd at 650 – 800,000 bpd in 2020 and the expected growth in oil production by non-OPEC + countries of 2m bpd in 2020

After Russia's reprimand, Saudi Arabia and others decided to participate. Saudi Aramco not only announced that it would increase its crude oil supplies to the market from 9.7 million bpd in January 2020 to 12.3 million bpd in April, but also said it was instructed to increase its maximum capacity for sustainable oil production to 13m bpd. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), promised to increase its production to 4 million bpd in April, and accelerate its production capacity development efforts to exceed the 5 million bpd threshold in the future.

In these circumstances, Russia's response appears to be quite modest: according to its energy minister Aleksandr Novak, Moscow plans to increase supply to market of just 300,000 bpd with the potential to add another 200,000 bpd in the long run.

Increasing oil supplies to the market will lower oil prices and launch an economic "attrition war,quot; among oil producers. Ultimately, companies that have the ability to survive a prolonged period of low oil prices will be able to secure their market share and win the war.

Moscow's limited ability to increase oil production means that it will not be able to offset all the losses caused by lower prices by increasing its production. However, the price of oil Russia needs to keep your budget balanced is lower than the one Saudi Arabia and the UAE need ($ 42bp compared to $ 70-80bp). In other words, to survive the fall in oil prices, Russia will need to draw fewer reserves from its National Welfare Fund compared to its rivals.

For now, both Russia and Saudi Arabia appear to have the economic capacity to maintain a price level of $ 35 bp per four to five years. The rest will be determined by luck.

So will this move destroy the US shale industry? UU.? That is estimated that $ 40 bp will only slow its production growth, while $ 30 bp will keep it roughly at the level of December 2019. For US oil production. USA drop, prices I'd have to either below $ 20bp or stay in the $ 30-40 margin beyond 2020. And this is disregarding Trump's preparation to provide financial assistance to the shale industry to protect it from the worst effects of the price cut.

Moscow made the move to allow for the collapse of OPEC + because it believed it could maintain a balanced budget amid falling oil prices, at least for a time. He probably also expected other participants to panic and succumb to his demand not to deepen production cuts without taking any major retaliatory action. He never expected OPEC + countries to begin preparations for a full-blown trade war.

The unexpectedly harsh response he received scared Moscow.

Despite having greater budget resistance to falling prices than Saudi Arabia, Moscow knows that if the price of oil falls below $ 42 per barrel, will have a deficit. This will inevitably have a negative impact on the country's socio-economic situation, something Putin would rather avoid.

Novak has already started ask OPEC + members to keep their oil production within the limits of January to March 2020. Furthermore, Moscow noted that it could even try to reach a new agreement with Saudi Arabia at the next OPEC + meeting, It is slated for May-June 2020. Riyadh, however, said it sees "no reason,quot; to hold talks in May-June.

While Russia would not mind going back and returning to the status quo, Saudi Arabia seems determined to continue the confrontation. His next moves will be determined by his willingness to take on new economic losses and his appetite for mounting tensions.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.