The best iPhone feature could be coming to the MacBook soon: BGR

%MINIFYHTML1ae919898e45990023c45ec9e151196811% %MINIFYHTML1ae919898e45990023c45ec9e151196812%

All iPad Pro models of the iPhone 12 and 2020 are expected to have Face ID, the sophisticated 3D facial recognition feature that Apple introduced alongside the iPhone X.

A new discovery suggests that Apple may be exploring new features for Face ID, which may work better on devices with larger screens, including iPads and MacBooks.

Screen content encryption is a feature that would encrypt the content on the screen for people who might be looking at the device without authorization.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

From the moment I started using Face ID on iPhone X a few years ago, I never looked back. 3D facial recognition doesn't always work, and it can take a while to master, but it's the best thing that has happened to the iPhone in years. It offers instant perpetual authentication, which is impressive to use not only for unlocking the phone, but also for other applications that may require password entry or biometric-based authentication.

In other words, if an application supports Face ID, I have it enabled, and logging in is very easy. I've said before that Face ID is the future of authentication for Apple devices, and the feature could soon be used in more products, not just the iPhone and iPad Pro. In fact, if there is a product I'd like to see Face ID on? , it's Mac.

%MINIFYHTML1ae919898e45990023c45ec9e151196813% %MINIFYHTML1ae919898e45990023c45ec9e151196814%

Getting your Mac or MacBook to unlock the screen when you get close to the desktop will be a cool feature, and Apple could use it to offer users the same always-available authentication feature that's available on iPhones today. The MacBook, of course, already comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor that is blazingly fast and allows you to log in to the Mac and other applications with ease. But built-in Face ID would be even easier to use. After all, if you're using your laptop, you're probably in front of your laptop's camera, too.

%MINIFYHTML1ae919898e45990023c45ec9e151196815% %MINIFYHTML1ae919898e45990023c45ec9e151196816%

There is no indication that the MacBook will receive Face ID anytime soon in current rumors. Apple is expected to launch new MacBooks this year, including devices running on A-series chips, but a MacBook makeover isn't expected until 2021. And still, we have no idea if Face ID will be on board. .

But Apple is at least considering adding Face ID cameras to the Mac. Rather, the technology described in a 2019 patent titled Gaze-dependent screen encryption (via PhoneArena) makes it clear that a MacBook with Face ID would be required for this to work. Patent detail technology that would make it impossible for others to read the content on your screen while using the device in public:

Portable electronic devices such as laptops, cell phones, and tablets are often provided with displays to display visual information. These portable devices are often used to view private, confidential, or even classified content. However, when these devices are used in public spaces such as coffee shops, trains, buses, airplanes, airports, or the like, there is a risk that an unwanted observer will see private, confidential, or classified information while looking at the user's screen.

The areas of the screen that other people would look at while working will be encrypted as follows:

The text would be encoded in those areas where others are looking, but it will be able to work normally. This type of technology is best applied to a MacBook or iPad, both of which have large screens. But there is no reason not to have it on the iPhone as well. The following image clearly shows that this Face ID feature is enabled on MacBooks:

And yes, you would need adequate 3D facial recognition support on a computer to authenticate the user or users authorized to look at the screen. Face ID already protects certain content on the iPhone screen from being displayed to strangers. Other people cannot read your notifications thanks to Face ID, even if you leave the iPhone or iPad sitting on a table, although the screen has to be locked for the function to work.

As with other Apple patents, just because Apple has been studying this new innovation in privacy and security, there is no guarantee that we will see it on the iPhone 12, 2020 iPad Pro or on any of the upcoming MacBook Air and Pro models. But all iPhone 12 models and the new iPad Pro will ship with Face ID cameras, just like their predecessors. Not to mention that user privacy and security is a feature that Apple often announces when talking about its new products.

Image Source: Apple Inc.