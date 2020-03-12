The bachelorette party production process greatly affected by the spread of the coronavirus

The effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, are far-reaching. While filming for the last season of High school, starring Clare Crawley, has yet to start, the cast and crew of the popular ABC series have felt the impact of the virus.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight reporters on Wednesday, Chris Harrison explained that filming for the popular series will be limited to the North American continent for the foreseeable future. Harrison also admitted that the cast and crew have been subjected to additional precautions.

Harrison, to Entertainment Tonight, stated that they would stay in the United States for now, and the production company has established many handwashing stations for everyone. Additionally, Harrison claims they will have a doctor on set and avoid some of the bigger cities with a higher concentration of people.

According to the 48-year-old former host, it was a quick change of plans, but they had enough time to change everything. Followers of the popular franchise know that the 32 suitors were revealed on Tuesday, including Tyler Cameron's closest friend.

As for the live audience, the studio has chosen to require attendees to sign a coronavirus disclosure form. It is not clear what a legal document of this type implies.

The effects of the coronavirus have also impacted other parts of the series, including excision, The Bachelor Summer Games, which would bring foreigners to the nation. Due to the recent ban on immigration from European nations, it is clear that the program would have trouble bringing temporary immigrants for the good of the program.

The travel ban begins on Friday. Today, on March 12, the coronavirus has been big news for the nation, especially with the announcement that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are currently in an Australian hospital in quarantine.

In case you missed it, Hanks and his partner uploaded an Instagram post revealing they tested positive for COVID-19. While it may seem concerning, Hanks and Wilson are reportedly not as concerned.



