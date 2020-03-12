The angry republican ran to Joe Biden and Joe threatened him!

Joe Biden is now the alleged Democratic presidential candidate. And yesterday he showed that he's ready to get his hands on anyone who tries to run him over.

Yesterday, while campaigning in Detroit, an angry Republican confronted Joe and started yelling at him, but Joe showed that he was not going to allow anyone to jump in his face.

The incident erupted at a campaign event at a factory in Michigan on Tuesday. The out-of-control Republican yelled at Biden some false statements about how he planned to "take,quot; weapons from union gun enthusiasts, although Joe has publicly stated that he is not in favor of taking the weapons away from the Americans.

What followed must be seen to be believed.

Joe started by saying that the Republican is "full of shit." Then he waves his finger at the Republican's face, and when the man complains, he suggests they go out.

LINK TO THE VIDEO