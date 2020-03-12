Thailand Files Complaint Against E-commerce Platform Lazada Over Expensive Masks – Latest News

Thailand's Commerce Ministry filed a complaint against Alibaba-backed e-commerce platform Lazada after investigations revealed that the surgical masks were sold at excessively high prices, a senior official said.

The country, which has 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus, last month classified surgical masks and hand sanitizer as controlled products, allowing it to set maximum prices and better control distribution.

"The Ministry of Commerce will take legal action against Lazada in three cases," Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit told journalists at a press conference.

%MINIFYHTML59596fcbe56391b714b391245458c74511% %MINIFYHTML59596fcbe56391b714b391245458c74512%

Three online stores operating on the platform were found to sell surgical masks at excessively high prices and in excess of the 2.5 baht per mask control price, Jurin said.

The three stores sold masks at an average price of between 22 and 26 baht, he said, adding that owners could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 140,000 baht ($ 4,460.02).

Ministry officials have filed a complaint against the first seller with police and plan to file complaints about the other two.

They have also notified the executive director of Lazada in Thailand, who, as an intermediary, is punishable under the same laws, the minister said, adding that the government had previously warned e-commerce markets to be careful to monitor illegal activity in their platforms.

Lazada said: "We have been supporting measures by the Department of Internal Trade to maintain reasonable prices for essential items, including face masks. We are aware of the comments by the Minister of Commerce and we are currently conducting an internal investigation."

"We are actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the new regulations, to educate sellers on our platform. If any vendors persist in inflating mask prices, Lazada will remove the listing," the statement said.

