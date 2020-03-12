Texas to Receive $ 35 Million in Coronavirus Funds Following Emergency Legislation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – United States Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced Wednesday that the state will receive $ 35 million in funds to support its response to coronavirus disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The money comes from Emergency Financing legislation passed by Congress last week, which included money to reimburse local Texas communities that have responded to the virus.

The funds will go to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which will determine where the money will go.

"The CDC has awarded $ 35 million in Texas funds to reimburse locations like San Antonio, for example, which has taken on much of the responsibility for quarantining people at Lackland Air Force Base," said the Senator Cornyn. "This is a start in the process of paying Texas communities for the work they have done to help our nation mitigate the impact of the coronavirus."