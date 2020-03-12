Texas Survivor Casting Call – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Join Up News Info 11 for the adventure of a lifetime!

This is your chance to audition for one of the most popular shows in television history and win $ 1,000,000! Survivor will hold an open casting call on Thursday, April 2 from 2p-6p at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, TX.

Bring your Game A and tell us why you would be a great contestant in an upcoming Survivor series! You will have less than 2 minutes in front of our cameras to tell us and show us why. Make it count!

Click here for a list of eligibility rules and requirements. In short, you must be 18 or older to audition, you must be a US citizen. USA And if you do the semi-final round of auditions, you must have a valid US passport. USA

Thanks, good luck and see you there!

