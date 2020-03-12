Texas Attorney General Launches Website to Help Volunteer Security Teams Protect Houses of Worship – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

–General Attorney Ken Paxton announced Wednesday the launch of a website that contains educational materials and resources for volunteer security teams to legally and effectively protect places of worship.

The website details Texans' constitutional rights, the necessary laws and licenses related to carrying firearms, and training resources for security volunteers in places of worship.

"As we recently saw in the heroic actions of Jack Wilson during the White Settlement Church shooting, the safety of volunteers in places of worship can provide immediate responses that save lives and protect the faithful in dangerous situations," said the Prosecutor. General Paxton. “No one should fear for their life while attending a worship service. With this easily accessible website, the brave men and women who make up volunteer security teams across the state can be equipped with the information and resources they need to protect their communities. "

Texas law allows churches, synagogues, and other established places of worship to establish security teams without obtaining a license or permission from the state, if the volunteer members of the security team are:

unpaid volunteers

Provision of services in the premises of the place of worship.

Do not wear a badge or uniform that identifies them as security or creates the impression that they are law enforcement or personal protection agents.

In addition to clear descriptions of the law, the website presents avenues for security training programs and provides funding opportunities that train volunteer security teams to protect the faithful from any potential threats.