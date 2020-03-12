Teresa Giudice says she could freeze her eggs to have a baby

Following their separation from Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice He has a baby in the brain.

The former couple of New Jersey Royal Housewives Fame left him after 20 years of marriage in December 2019, after his deportation to his native Italy. Now, in the second part of the Bravo series reunion that aired on Wednesday night, a fan asked Teresa about her future baby plans.

The fan made reference to the fact that Teresa and Joe had tried through IVF to have a child before the birth of their fourth and final daughter, Audriana. Would she try again with another man?

"Yes," he said to the host. Andy Cohen with his co-stars sitting around. "I would love to have a little boy."

The 47-year-old reality star added, "I could freeze my eggs, you never know."