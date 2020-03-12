Tell us: How has the coronavirus affected your university?

The New York Times would like to hear from college students around the world attending schools that have disrupted classes due to the coronavirus.

How has it affected you and your plans for the rest of the school year?

We would like you to record a video of yourself answering the following questions:

What is your full name and what university do you attend?

What worries you most?

What do you want others to know about what happens at your school and your own situation?

%MINIFYHTML01f7f01b9431bdce500872673f631fc611% %MINIFYHTML01f7f01b9431bdce500872673f631fc612%

When recording your video, we would appreciate if you could:

Shoot vertically, leaving room at the top of the frame.

Keep your answer to each question in less than 15 seconds.

Make sure you are in a well-lit (but not too bright) area

Be in a place where we can hear you clearly.

We can feature her video in an Instagram story at @nytimes. To participate, upload your video and complete the following form.