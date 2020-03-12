Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer says he will record new music as soon as it's released

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer has said the rapper will re-record music as soon as he is released from prison on August 2.

"He's been writing music there," Lance Lazzaro told HollywoodLife. "I don't know the details, but I know he has been writing. He will make music again [when he is away]. He has not decided where he will live at this stage, but he will make albums again."

Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of federal extortion, gun related crimes and conspiracy. His sentence was considerably less than that of his companions, as he used state evidence against them to ensure a short sentence.

A spokesman for the Public Affairs department of the Bureau of Prisons told Complex that "[W] we can confirm that inmate Hernández has a projected release date of August 2, 2020. The reason he is leaving soon is because he's the perfect model prisoner, "she said.