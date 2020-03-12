Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer says he will record new music as soon as it's released

Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer says he will record new music as soon as...

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer has said the rapper will re-record music as soon as he is released from prison on August 2.

"He's been writing music there," Lance Lazzaro told HollywoodLife. "I don't know the details, but I know he has been writing. He will make music again [when he is away]. He has not decided where he will live at this stage, but he will make albums again."

