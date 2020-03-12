Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to release new music right after he is released from prison, his lawyer reveals!

The rapper is apparently getting back to work as soon as he can freely walk behind bars! In other words, Tekashi 6ix9ine is excited to record new music, his attorney confirmed via HollywoodLife.

Not only that, but the process of making new songs in the studio could be even shorter than usual since the 23-year-old has used prison time to his advantage, writing many tracks during his time.

That way, as soon as it's released in about 4 months, you can release new albums!

The rapper's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, made it very clear that his time in prison has not crushed his creativity, quite the contrary, as it seems!

The lawyer shared through the media that while serving his 24-month sentence, he made music his number one priority.

Therefore, fans can expect new songs to be released very soon after their release on July 31.

Lazzaro shared that ‘He has been writing music there. I don't know the details but I know he has been writing. He is going to make music again (when it comes out). He hasn't decided where he will live right now, but he will be making albums again. "

He also mentioned that Tekashi, who has been behind bars since November 2018, kept himself in a good mood, didn't let the prison take him down, and now that his release is so close, he definitely hopes to be a free man again.

"He is in a good mood, he will be home in 4 months, so he is in a good mood," said the lawyer.

Regarding his safety in prison, he explained that due to the type of case he was involved in, he has been very careful to stay safe until he can return home.

"He will be careful and safe at all times," Lazzaro shared with the same news site.



