Teachers Union calls for all LAUSD schools to close to combat coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The union representing Los Angeles unified school teachers is asking the district to close schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl urged Los Angeles Unified School District officials to "proactively close all public and charter schools,quot; in the district during a web conference on Thursday.

"Our members are professionals … and they will be there for as long as it takes them to get to the place of closing schools to close," he said. “We hope that it will be very fast, very fast and really, that it will happen very quickly during the next day or so.

%MINIFYHTML7e3285b524cbd8de3e9b9c67b08031e113% %MINIFYHTML7e3285b524cbd8de3e9b9c67b08031e114%

"Right now we are saying that we believe a shutdown should happen quickly."

%MINIFYHTML7e3285b524cbd8de3e9b9c67b08031e115% %MINIFYHTML7e3285b524cbd8de3e9b9c67b08031e116%

MORE: Latest Coronavirus Updates

Calling for "a proactive approach to get ahead of the game rather than a reactive approach," Caputo-Pearl also called for a 10-point "social safety net,quot; program, which includes an additional two weeks of paid leave to cover a possible quarantine of coronavirus period, free medical care for coronavirus patients and free internet access for students.

The union statement comes hours after LAUSD officials banned large meetings, but have yet to cancel classes in person or close schools. The district declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus earlier this week.

In a memo to school leaders, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said that any grand assembly or gathering, such as an open house, should be canceled or postponed.

As of Thursday, there were no reports of any coronavirus cases at any LAUSD school.