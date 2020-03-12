Taliban attacks in Afghanistan must be scaled down: US general | Afghanistan News

A senior US general said Thursday that the Taliban had to significantly reduce the number of attacks it is carrying out, following an agreement it signed with the United States earlier this month.

"I would not consider what the Taliban is doing to be consistent with any path to a final state agreement with the current Afghan government," said the US Navy general. USA Kenneth McKenzie, head of the Army Central Command, during a Senate hearing.

%MINIFYHTML2e85540dfeab4a40e571793b9dfabf8211% %MINIFYHTML2e85540dfeab4a40e571793b9dfabf8212%

"Those attacks are going to have to come out considerably … we need to get well below where we are now," he said.

Plus:

The Afghan government said on Wednesday it would release 1,500 Taliban prisoners, while delaying the release of another 3,500 who, according to the Taliban, must be released for talks to begin under an agreement reached with the United States.

The Taliban promised to open talks with the Afghan government as part of the agreement reached with the United States last month to end 18 years of United States involvement in the war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban said the deal requires the government to release 5,000 prisoners before the talks begin. The government says the talks must begin and that the violence will subside before releasing them all.

Terms?

Sources told Reuters news agency that the dispute arose in part due to different wording on the release of prisoners in separate agreements that the United States reached with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

President Ashraf Ghani has issued a decree ordering the release of 1,500 initial prisoners, and the remaining 3,500 will be released as conditions are met, Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"The Taliban want the release of 5,000 prisoners at once, which is impossible," Sediqqi told reporters at a press conference. The first prisoners would be released on March 14, he said.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Doha-based Taliban, told Reuters news agency that the group had never agreed that there would be conditions associated with the release of the 5,000 prisoners.

"If anyone claims this, it will be against the peace agreement that we signed on February 29," Shaheen said. "The peace agreement adequately explains that 5,000 prisoners would be released first and then the Afghan dialogue would begin."

Despite the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the fight has continued in various parts of the country.

"The Taliban will be held accountable, not the Afghan government, if this process fails," Sediqqi said.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States special envoy who was the key negotiator in talks with the Taliban, urged both sides to sit down to talk.

Taliban leaders told Reuters that their leadership council also rejected a demand by the Afghan government that they provide written guarantees that the released prisoners will not participate in the fight against the Afghan government in the future.

Political obstacles

Meanwhile, the formation of a negotiating team that will participate in talks with the Taliban as part of the intra-Afghan dialogue has been delayed due to continued political consultations, Sediqqi said.

The composition of the team has been a dispute between the Afghan president and his main rival Abdullah Abdullah, who has refused to acknowledge Ghani's re-election in last year's presidential polls.

Abdullah, the runner-up who contested the result in each of Afghanistan's last three presidential elections, has served as executive director of a unity government since 2014. He held a ceremony this week to declare himself president the same day Ghani was sworn in. a second term in another part of the capital.

"President Ghani told us that he is consulting with Dr. Abdullah and other Afghan leaders and that he will announce an inclusive team in the coming days," the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ghani's spokesman announced that a decree had been issued to dissolve the position of Abdullah's chief executive. Abdullah issued his own statement saying that Ghani was no longer president and that his decrees were invalid.