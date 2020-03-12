"Take it one day at a time,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared an update Thursday about their recent diagnosis of coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Hanks wrote: “Hello friends, Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone down here who takes such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and we are isolated, so we do not pass it on to anyone else. There are those who can lead to a very serious illness. "

%MINIFYHTMLc2606016e6bbe4bf96fcdd297a07edfe11% %MINIFYHTMLc2606016e6bbe4bf96fcdd297a07edfe12%

“We are taking it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx, "he wrote.

The announcement comes a day after the couple announced that they had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia.