Survivor Status Verification: Which couples are still together?

"It's like, 'New season, who gave up?'
As everyone knows, it's always awkward the first time you see an ex after a breakup. Now imagine that you are trapped on a stranded island with your ex and you are fighting for $ 2 million. That's exactly the situation Survivor winners Wendell Holland Y Michele Fitzgerald have been found, with Michele revealing their romance off camera during the March 11 episode of Survivor: winners at war.
the Survivor: Kaôh Rōng The winner confirmed their romance after the former couple was in the same tribe of five people after Jeff Probst announced a surprise tribes swap at the start of CBS hit time.
"I don't think they ended up on good terms and now they're in the same tribe," fellow tribe. Parvati Shallow he said, summing it up perfectly. "I'm, like, angered by her. I can't even imagine hanging out with someone, ending up wrong, and then being in the smallest and smallest tribe with them. (Laughter.) No place to hide, nowhere to go."
And their first encounter at camp was pretty awkward, with Michele, 29, joking, "Now you're stuck with me,quot; and Wendell, the winner of Ghost island, responding, "It sucks to be me!"
But he quickly became a little awkward when Michele asked if things were going to be uncomfortable, and Wendell, 36, said, "You don't need me to speak to you first thing … the first time … the first minute this island, or you?
Robert Voets / CBS Entertainment
Michele did not love the way Wendell handled her story, and then told Parvati that he "scolded her." Then she said she was not surprised that he stayed away from the two women because "that was the way he was in our relationship in the first place."
Explaining that her ex-boyfriend "thinks he looks terrific," Michele said it is "hard not to have bad blood because I want to say: 'You've broken my trust in real life and hurt me for it.' Of course, I don't want Wendell to get burned again in this game as I got burned going out with him … I better think I can separate my relationship with Wendell from playing this game and I'll remove him if necessary.
Fortunately for him, Wendell didn't have to worry about his ex-girlfriend turning him down even as his team gained immunity.
But Wendell and Michele are far from being the first castaways to find love as they try to outwit, outdo each other and outlive each other … and they are not the first shipwrecked couple to quit.
Still, many have managed to find happily ever after, blind and all. Check at all Survivorthe couples …
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020210 / rs_1024x759-200310153322-1024-wendell-michele-survivor.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1079005″ alt=”Wendell Holland, Michele Fitzgerald, survivor”/>
Robert Voets / CBS Entertainment
Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzergald
The off-camera romance of the two winners was revealed during an episode of Survivor: winners at war when the tribe exchange resulted in the exes being placed in the same tribe.
"How the hell did I get stranded on an island with my ex-boyfriend? (Laughs). Wendell and I dated briefly, which is a saga in itself," Michele revealed in the March 11 episode after an exchange of tribes would fall. "Although our relationship didn't necessarily work, I hope this works a little better than our dating."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201939 / rs_1024x759-190409194812-1024-joe-anglim-sierra-dawn-thomas.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 995918″ alt=”Joe Anglim, Sierra Dawn Thomas”/>
Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas
These two Survivor lovebirds met in 2014 during Worlds apart. Although they didn't start dating immediately after the show, they became a couple a few years later and announced their engagement on April 9, 2019. Just before Thanksgiving Day 2019, the couple said "Yes, I want,quot; in a magical wedding ceremony in Utah.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_1024x759-191220042055-1024-Elizabeth-Jack-LT-122019-GettyImages-1167071395-GettyImages-1167071396.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "- id = "1057779″ alt=”Elizabeth Beisel, Jack Nichting, survivor”/>
Robert Voets / CBS via Getty Images
Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting
A day after meeting to Survivor End of season 39, the two contestants confirmed on Instagram that they were dating. "WOAH. Did you hear the news?" Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. "I have a curly-haired boyfriend named Jack and he's just the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we do share hair products."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_634x1024-181009140806-634-Jenna-Bowman-and-Sebastian-Noel.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946683″ alt=”Jenna Bowman, Sebastian Noel, surviving couples”/>
Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Noel
These Survivor: Ghost Island The contestants are so intertwined that they started a vlog and an Instagram account for couples: Tarzan and Jen.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_1024x759-181009135851-1024-survivor-7.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946681″ alt=”Parvati Shallow, John Fincher, surviving couples”/>
CBS
Parvati Shallow and John Fincher
Parvati Shallow, a fan favorite of multiple iterations of Survivor and the only survivor of Fans vs. Favorites, started dating John Fincher from Survivor: Samoa in 2014. They married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2018, with Parvati returning to compete in Winners at war just a few months after giving birth.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_634x1024-181009135530-634-whitney-duncan.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946680″ alt=”Whitney Duncan, Keith Tollefson, surviving couples”/>
CBS
Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson
This pair from 2011 Survivor: South Pacific it had almost instantaneous sparks. Their relationship took them The amazing career together, and they were married in 2014.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019112 / rs_1024x759-190212142023-1024-kara-kay-Alec-Merlino.cm.21219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 981143″ alt=”Alec Merlino, Kara Kay, surviving couples”/>
CBS
Alec Merlino and Kara Kay
After competing in season 37 or Survivor: David vs. GoliahThe two contestants formed a romantic relationship that continues today in San Diego, California. "We share so much chemistry and friendship on the island," Kara explained to E! News. "And then we got home and we both knew it."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_634x1024-181009134928-634-amber-rob.cm.10818.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946673″ alt=”Rob Mariano, Amber Brkich, surviving couples”/>
Robert Voets / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich
Oh Boston Rob and Amber. These two took showmance to the next level. They met in 2003 while they were in Survivor: All-Stars, got engaged in 2004 and had a television wedding in 2005. They competed in The amazing career in the seventh season and came back for The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2007. They have four daughters together and both returned for another chance to win the Sole Survivor title for season 40.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020210 / rs_1080x1080-200310151823-1080.tyson-rachel-survivor-couple-tb-031020.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1079004″ alt=”Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger, surviving couples”/>
Instagram / Rachel Foulger
Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger
After competing in Survivor: blood against water Together, which Apostol won, the couple married in 2015 after committing to the final of Boot Camp of marriage: reality stars& # 39; second season.
They have since welcomed two daughters and Tyson is competing in Winners at war.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_1024x759-181009130501-1024-survivor9.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946665″ alt=”Surviving Couples, Mary Sartain, Ryan Opray”/>
CBS
Mary Sartain and Ryan Opray
The couple was introduced by Johnny fairplay and they were engaged, but the relationship did not last.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2010525/634-jeff-probst-julie-cherry.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 109779″ alt=”Jeff Probst, Julie Berry, surviving couples”/>
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images
Jeff Probst and Julie Berry
After production in Survivor: Vanuatu Wrapped up, Probst, the lifelong host of the CBS series, reached out to Berry. The two began dating, but kept the relationship a secret until Berry's season aired. They were together for a few years, but they finally broke up.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_1024x759-181009125855-1024-survivor-3.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946661″ alt=”Surviving Couples, Spencer Duhm, Todd Herzog”/>
Steve Mack / Getty Images
Spencer Duhm and Todd Herzog
Todd Herzog, the winner of Survivor: China, met Survivor: Tocantins contestant Spencer Duhm in 2009. The couple finally broke up, and Todd later appeared in Dr phil for an intervention with his alcohol addiction.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_634x1024-181009125815-634-yates.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946660″ alt=”Surviving Couples, Stephen Fishbach, Courtney Yates”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Stephen Fishbach and Courtney Yates
Courtney Yates from Survivor: China and Stephen Fishbach from Survivor: Tocantins They never competed together on the series, but they met in 2009 and struck up a romantic relationship, but it didn't last. Stephen got married in 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_634x1024-181009125717-634-zohn.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946659″ alt=”Surviving Couples, The Amazing Race, Ethan Zohn, Jenna Morasca “/>
Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images
Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca
These two Survivor winners gathered during the final of Survivor: the Amazon. They started dating in 2003 and were together for 10 years, they even appeared in The amazing career.
"It is with much consideration and a great heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without one another," a representative for the couple told E! News in 2013. "We will carry with us the memories of a relationship based on love, laughter, support and friendship."
"We have experienced some of life's greatest joys and most difficult challenges together, and our decision to be apart can never lessen that. We want to thank everyone for their support and we ask that our privacy be respected as we move forward." Ethan is now married and is one of the 20 winners of season 40.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 634px,quot; data-width = "634,quot; data-height = "634,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_634x634-181009125400-600.Survivor.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946655″ alt=”Surviving couples, Erik Huffman, Jaime Dugan-Huffman”/>
Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman
the Survivor: China Contestants met on the show in 2007 during the competition. They were married two years later and have since welcomed a son.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_1024x759-181009125324-1024-survivor.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946654″ alt=”Surviving couples, Alex Bell, Kim Powers”/>
CBS
Alex Bell and Kim Powers
Alex Bell of Survivor: the Amazonand Kim Powers of Survivor: Africa, met through the program and got married in 2006.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_1024x759-181009125250-1024-david-eastwood.cm..10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946653″ alt=”Surviving Couples, David Murphey, Carolina Eastwood”/>
CBS
David Murphy and Carolina Eastwood
Carolina Eastwood, a Survivor: Tocantins contestant, and David Murphy, a Survivor: Isle of Redemption contestant, got engaged on television during the Island of redemption meeting. However, the marriage did not happen and then they separated.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201899 / rs_1024x759-181009125209-1024-survivor3.cm.10918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 946652″ alt=”Surviving couples, Ozzy Lusth, Amanda Kimmel”/>
CBS
Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel
Lusth and Kimmel met at Survivor season 16 Survivor: Micronesia, where a showmance quickly developed. They continued to come out after the cameras stopped working, but they eventually broke up.
Survivor: winners at war airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML2be1029aa702c16db429f8246cd0bbf017%%MINIFYHTML2be1029aa702c16db429f8246cd0bbf018%