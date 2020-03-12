Survivor Status Verification: Which couples are still together?

"It's like, 'New season, who gave up?'

As everyone knows, it's always awkward the first time you see an ex after a breakup. Now imagine that you are trapped on a stranded island with your ex and you are fighting for $ 2 million. That's exactly the situation Survivor winners Wendell Holland Y Michele Fitzgerald have been found, with Michele revealing their romance off camera during the March 11 episode of Survivor: winners at war.

the Survivor: Kaôh Rōng The winner confirmed their romance after the former couple was in the same tribe of five people after Jeff Probst announced a surprise tribes swap at the start of CBS hit time.

"I don't think they ended up on good terms and now they're in the same tribe," fellow tribe. Parvati Shallow he said, summing it up perfectly. "I'm, like, angered by her. I can't even imagine hanging out with someone, ending up wrong, and then being in the smallest and smallest tribe with them. (Laughter.) No place to hide, nowhere to go."