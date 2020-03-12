Sunnyvale Centenario Shares Bay Area History with Volunteer Work – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8b6e37f86008319a44ebbd20755eca2211% %MINIFYHTML8b6e37f86008319a44ebbd20755eca2212%

SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – A century-old Sunnyvale woman says volunteering helps keep her young.

At 100 years old, Mary Hidalgo has seen many changes in the Sunnyvale landscape. She has lived the last 95 years of her life in Sunnyvale. She has volunteered as a teacher for the past 39 years.

%MINIFYHTML8b6e37f86008319a44ebbd20755eca2213% %MINIFYHTML8b6e37f86008319a44ebbd20755eca2214%

"It is better than sitting at home worrying about your aches and pains," he said. "And you know a lot of beautiful and beautiful people here."

%MINIFYHTML8b6e37f86008319a44ebbd20755eca2215% %MINIFYHTML8b6e37f86008319a44ebbd20755eca2216%

Hidalgo runs tours at the Sunnyvale Historical Society Park Museum.

In one exhibition, she was photographed as a teenager picking and canning fruit for Libby in the Depression years, before getting married at 18.

The museum's volunteer director, Laura Babcock, calls Hidalgo "living history."

"She has lived it since childhood. She not only tells you the days of the garden, but tells you about her experiences," Babcock said.

At the museum, friends and family recently celebrated their centennial and generous spirit in the community.

She also logged 20,000 hours for 16 years as a volunteer at VA Hospital. But he stopped when he stopped driving at 98.

Hidalgo is still a volunteer in the Auxiliary American Legion as she has for 74 years.

She serves on the city's senior citizen advisory board and donates time in the Center's senior computer lab.

An inspiration for the museum volunteer Johan Koning.

"Most people my age or older no longer have the time or the drive to do it," Koning said.

So what is your secret to longevity?

"I think it's just genes because I don't know what else I could do," Hidalgo laughed.

Friends say that her curiosity, grateful heart, and humor also keep her young.

His sense of humor was evident when asked if he had donated any items to the museum's collection.

"Is that old?" she asked. He paused for a moment, then smiled, "Me!"

Hidalgo and her husband were married for 42 years before he passed away.

Today, Hidalgo enjoys the company of his five children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

So for your decades of volunteer service in Sunnyvale, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Mary Hidalgo.