Study: It Would Be Better to Let Babies "Cry,quot; – Up News Info

There has been a long debate over whether you should let a baby cry or not.

Now new research says letting them cry doesn't hurt them.

British researchers say letting them cry has no impact on behavioral development and may actually help them develop self-control.

"Most parents adapt intuitively over time and are attuned to their baby's needs, wait a bit before intervening when they cry, and give them a chance to learn to self-regulate," said Dieter Wolke, the teacher who directed the study. "Most babies develop well even though their parents intervene immediately or don't cry."