Stuart Broad Says Experimentation Is Key For England Bowlers To Succeed On Sri Lanka Test Tour | Cricket News

Stuart Broad has only three scalps on three tours of Sri Lanka

Seamer Stuart Broad says experimentation and variation will be key if England's attack is to replicate the team's dominant performance in Sri Lanka in 2018.

The 33-year-old Broad was on the tour for a 3-0 shutout in a series dominated by the spin with Jack Leach (18 wickets), Moeen Ali (18) and Adil Rashid (12) at the helm.

While Broad ran out of wicket in the only test he played, and has only three tresses on three tours of Sri Lanka, he says Sri Lanka is a critical place in the development of any cricket player.

Since learning to play his leg cutter with then coach Peter Moores on the England tour in 2007, Broad has continued to try new bowling methods on the subcontinent.

During the current game of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board President's XI tour, Broad gave Sky Ward Cricket's Ian Ward, and a glimpse of his training, including his different wrist positions, how the placing the ball in your fingers and your methods of finding it. swing often too evasive.

"These kinds of conditions can lead you to not just try to hit the top of the ball by six balls and more," Broad said.

"While in other countries like England and South Africa there is great value in that and it is a great strength to have it, in this session I wanted to try a slower and different ball with a newer ball to see what variant of swing I can get with different grips.

"Paul Collingwood was someone who played a slower ball without moving his wrist and Chris Woakes has taken it; I saw Woakesy play it last week in a three-day game and thought 'That can be really effective in these conditions & # 39; So I just wanted to try it and it was quite fun, actually.

"I'm not a net perfectionist, so if I hit the side net or the top of the net, I don't care; I think you have to try things and make a mistake to know how you can do it. Right."

While Broad was left out of the second warm-up match of the England tour, the veteran is expected to lead the attack in next week's first Galle Test, a match you can watch on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am on Thursday.

Captain Joe Root explained how much he values ​​Broad's experience of Sri Lankan conditions, saying: "He knows how to play surfaces and how to get the most out of them with his bowling style."

For his part, Broad is determined to take wickets however they come.

"Any wicket is valuable: caught halfway, hit someone with a slower ball, or your goalkeeper is slapped in the midwicket. These are genuine layoffs in this part of the world. You don't have to hit everyone to make them slip first." . You'll find ways to scramble 20 wickets to win a trial match.

"We saw the last time we came here that the spinners did a lot of damage and Stokesy did something with the gorillas, so it is very important to be able to have a varied attack."

"The new ball in Sri Lanka can go around, it can be a useful time to shoot. I'm not someone who tries to swing the ball too much because I think it seeps into my weaknesses; it also makes me play. Full and look to leave it up there "

So is Sri Lanka the most difficult place to sew?

"Yes," said Broad. "As for the conditions, I think so; it is brutally hot and sweaty, particularly at this time of year. Keeping the ball in good condition is difficult; reverse swing is important but you have to keep the ball dry somehow. You have 11 players who are sweating, you can't sweat.

"Hydration is incredibly important and not just in the afternoons. We are weighing ourselves in the morning and then how many kilos do you drop in the day that you have to drink a bottle of water for each one."

"I don't know if bowling is the worst; it's the boys who beat for six hours that constantly sweat. When 12 o'clock is like being in a sauna or oven. It's a really interesting experience and something for every player cricket should happen. "

