Strike in Argentina: farmers protest against the increase in the soy export tax Argentine News

Strike in Argentina: farmers protest against the increase in the soy export tax

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Farmers in Argentina began protesting against a government decision to increase soy export taxes.

But the country has amassed huge external debt and is seeking to boost tax revenue to help ease its economic crisis.

Teresa Bo de Al Jazeera reports from San Nicolás, Argentina.

