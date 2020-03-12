Strike in Argentina: farmers protest against the increase in the soy export tax Argentine News

%MINIFYHTML6748fe4a1815a932cf82052f1ac4c23711% %MINIFYHTML6748fe4a1815a932cf82052f1ac4c23712%
Farmers in Argentina began protesting against a government decision to increase soy export taxes.
But the country has amassed huge external debt and is seeking to boost tax revenue to help ease its economic crisis.
%MINIFYHTML6748fe4a1815a932cf82052f1ac4c23713%%MINIFYHTML6748fe4a1815a932cf82052f1ac4c23714%
Teresa Bo de Al Jazeera reports from San Nicolás, Argentina.
%MINIFYHTML6748fe4a1815a932cf82052f1ac4c23715% %MINIFYHTML6748fe4a1815a932cf82052f1ac4c23716%